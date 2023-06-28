Driver facing charges for deadly head-on crash on GA 400

article

Officers have charged a 21-year-old driver in the wrong-way crash that killed two people and shut down GA 400 early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on GA-400 northbound between the Northridge Road and Holcomb Bridge Road exits.

That morning, Roswell 911 received a call about a reckless driver heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes. Responding officers arrived to find two heavily damaged vehicles near the exit.

According to investigators, a silver Cadillac ATS driven by 21-year-old Roswell resident Dahmir Rivera entered the freeway and shortly afterward collided head-on with a gray Nissan Sentra.

Trafically, the two people in the Nissan did not survive the wreck. Police have identified them as 27-year-old Keara Williams and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar.

Medics rushed Rivera to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained in the crash. He has since been released and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The driver faces two counts of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and wrong-way driving. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

The crash shut down GA-400 for several hours while crews work at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.