Driver dies after crashing into hale bale on I-75 in Peach County, GSP says

One person is dead after their car slammed into a large hay bale that fell from a truck along Interstate 75 in Middle Georgia over the weekend.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 10:22 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 151 along I-75 in Peach County in between the Georgia 49 and Sardis Church Road exits.

Trooper said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado lost control and overturned into the median. The driver died from injuries received during the crash, trooper said.

Investigators determined the hay bale fell off a trailer in the right northbound lane, causing the crash. Troopers were able to catch up with that vehicle in Bibb County and performed a traffic stop.

No word on possible charges.

The name of the driver has not been released.

