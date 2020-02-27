Driver charged in crash that killed 3 construction workers on I-40 in Iredell County

article

Three construction workers were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning along Interstate-40 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident happened at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 on I-40 westbound near the 157-mile marker in a construction zone.

Troopers said a 2019 Freightliner box truck, operated by Logan Lee Casey, 27, of Cary, NC was traveling west on I-40 when he failed to slow down in a construction zone and struck a parked construction vehicle.

As a result, Highway Patrol said the parked construction vehicle was propelled forward and hit three members of a repair crew, who died from their injuries at the scene.

Casey, who received minor injuries, has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor, troopers said. Investigators have determined the construction vehicle was equipped with an arrow board and flashing lights, of which both were activated at the time of the collision.

The deceased have been identified as Noah Logan Hamilton, 22, of Bonaire, GA; Austin Melton, 21, of Jesup, GA; and Dustin Gelinas, 20, also of Jesup, GA. All three men were working for a contracted guardrail repair crew identified as DBI Services.

Advertisement

"This is yet another reminder to move over for emergency crews working on the roadways," Long Creek Fire Department said. "This could easily happen to first responders working an incident. Remember, it is the law in NC to move over for emergency vehicles."

I-40 westbound was closed for several hours Thursday and detoured at Exit 162, troopers said.

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK:

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.