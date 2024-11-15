Driver charged with DUI after crash in Duluth intersection

article

Duluth police are hoping a new video will remind drivers to fully stop at red lights.

The Duluth Police Department shared a video of a recent crash at a local intersection.

In the video, a white car goes right through the intersection despite the red light, hitting another vehicle and crashing off the road.

"When a light says STOP, it means STOP," the department wrote on Facebook.

Officials say the driver was arrested for DUI and other traffic violations.