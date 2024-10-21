Driver caught going 154 mph on Georgia interstate, police say

Holly Springs police are urging drivers to slow down after spotting a speeding driver on Interstate 575 last week.

Police shared one of their radar reports by an officer on duty on Oct. 15.

According to police, they clocked a driver going 154 miles per hour on the interstate near Sixes Road.

The speed limit is 70 miles per hour on that stretch.

(Holly Springs Police Department)

"Speeding is dangerous. It endangers lives. Slow down, obey the speed limit, and keep the roads safe," the Holly Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Officials have not shared any details about the driver.