Drive-thru flu shot clinics planned for north Georgia residents

In just a few weeks, people in North Georgia can arm themselves against the flu without ever leaving their cars.

The North Georgia Health District is hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties.

Starting on Oct. 1, healthcare workers will give flu vaccines to anyone 18 and older.

The shots are available at no cost through most health coverage plans. For those paying out of pocket, the price is $25 for regular flu shots and $65 for high-dose flu vaccines for people 65 and older.

Health officials say the vaccine can reduce illness and doctor visits and can prevent more serious hospitalizations. The vaccinations can also help stop the virus from spreading.

You can find the full list of vaccination sites below:

Cherokee: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Woodstock Health Center, 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, Woodstock, Georgia, 30188

Fannin: Tuesday, 10/8, 9 am - 3 pm, Farmers Market, 811 Summit Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia, 30513

Gilmer: Tuesday, 10/1, 8 am - 3 pm, ETC Pavilion, 1041-1047 Legion Road, Ellijay, Georgia, 30540

Murray: Tuesday, 10/8, 9 am - 5 pm, Murray County Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, Georgia, 30705

Pickens: Wednesday, 10/16, 9 am - 3 pm, Mt Zion Baptist Church, 1036 North Main Street, Jasper, Georgia, 30143

Whitfield: Thursday, 10/3, 8 am - 2 pm, Whitfield County Health Department (Upper Parking Lot), 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, Georgia, 30720