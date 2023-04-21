Supporters, critics face off about canceled all-ages drag show in Forsyth County

Supporters and critics of an all-ages drag show that was going to be hosted at a Forsyth County government building shared their opinions on the event at a county meeting Thursday night.

Organizers of the "A Family Fun Show" announced Monday that the program was canceled and that refunds would be issued to anyone who had bought a ticket.

The show was scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at Sexton Hall in Cumming. The event was promoted with "face painting, kids dance-off, and more."

"Our intentions were never to start anything political, they were solely just to entertain and have fun with everyone," the event's organizer, who performs in drag under the name Mrs. Ivana wrote on Facebook. "We have listened and heard your concerns, and we want to apologize for giving off any sort of intentions other than that."

Drag performances has become a topic of controversy for conservative activists and politicians, who complain that drag contributes to the "sexualization" or "grooming" of children.

Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit speaks with Keanya Philyan, 5, during a story time reading at the Cheer Up Charlies dive bar on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Forsyth County citizens who spoke up against the event echoed some of those sentiments, which have led to states including Tennessee defining "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret, which bans them from public property or anywhere minors might be present.

"I think that the fact that they target the children is wrong. I don't think that it should be events with children because that's very confusing to them," Angela Keith said.

Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick had planned a counter-event on the same day and time, saying on Twitter that "I will not sit idly - at home or in Washington - when radical individuals or organizations attempt to target and indoctrinate our children."

Drag does not typically involve nudity or stripping, which are more common in the separate art of burlesque. Explicitly sexual and profane language is common in drag performances, but such content is avoided when children are the target audience. At shows meant for adults, venues or performers generally warn beforehand about age-inappropriate content.

"Drag performances are art, and art can be made developmentally appropriate. So while some art may not be appropriate for children, some art is. And so we cater certain performances to be more artistic, that would be at a child's level," event support Noelle Heatherland said.

When the drag show starting garnering attention Forsyth County officials said that, while the event was taking place in a county facility, the county did not endorse the event.

"On April 17, the event’s organizer submitted a cancellation notice for their planned event at Sexton Hall, and as such the event has been cancelled at the request of the organizer. Regarding the County’s policy on renting facilities, certain County facilities are available for rent by private parties and groups so long as those persons or groups provide a completed application, pay applicable fees, and submit a damage deposit," Forsyth County said in a statement to Fox News. "As with all County rental requests that satisfy the necessary requirements to rent a particular facility, the County honors the rental policy and the organizer’s First Amendment rights to host their event as well as subsequently cancel the event at their own request. With any private event that is held at a Forsyth County rented facility, Forsyth County does not endorse nor sanction the opinions, policies, beliefs, conduct, findings, or experience of those individuals or groups holding the event."

At least 150 tickets had been reportedly sold to the event before it was canceled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.