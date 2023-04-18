All-ages drag event at Forsyth County facility cancelled after public criticism

article

A planned all-ages drag event that was going to be hosted at a Forsyth County government has been canceled after criticism over the event.

In a message Monday, organizers of the "A Family Fun Show" announced that the program was canceled and that refunds would be issued to anyone who had bought a ticket.

The show was scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at Sexton Hall in Cumming, Georgia. At the time that the show had been canceled, over 150 tickets had been reportedly sold. The event was promoted with "face painting, kids dance-off, and more."

"Our intentions were never to start anything political, they were solely just to entertain and have fun with everyone," the event's organizer, who performs in drag under the name Mrs. Ivana wrote on Facebook. "We have listened and heard your concerns, and we want to apologize for giving off any sort of intentions other than that."

Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick planned a counter-event on the same day and time, saying on Twitter that "I will not sit idly - at home or in Washington - when radical individuals or organizations attempt to target and indoctrinate our children."

"In response to the lewd drag queen performance next weekend, I am hosting this event as a constructive, healthy alternative for families," McCormick wrote, promoting a "Forsyth Family Day" in Suwanee. His office tells Forsyth County News they will still hold the event.

In a statement to the news organization, Forsyth County government officials said they were not involved in the event, which was going to take place at a rented public facility.

"Forsyth County, as a matter of policy, offers certain County facilities for rent by private parties and groups," officials said. "So long as those persons or groups provide a completed application, pay applicable fees, and submit a damage deposit, the County allows such parties to rent County facilities. If a private event is held at a Forsyth County rented facility, however, it does not mean and is not intended to mean that Forsyth County endorses/sanctions the opinions, policies, beliefs, conduct, findings, or experience of those individuals or groups holding the event.

The response to the event is the latest in a growing wave of conservative pushback towards drag performances. Across the country, activists and politicians have complained that drag shows are contributing to the "sexualization" or "grooming" of children. The Tennessee Legislature recently passed a bill banning public drag performances by classifying them as adult cabaret, among topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers and strippers. Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law.

Drag does not typically involve nudity or stripping, which are more common in the separate art of burlesque. Explicitly sexual and profane language is common in drag performances, but such content is avoided when children are the target audience. At shows meant for adults, venues or performers generally warn beforehand about age-inappropriate content.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.