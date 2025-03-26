Dozens speak out for and against bill to limit early voting locations

article

The Brief House Bill 397 proposes restricting early voting to one precinct per county and expanding the State Election Board's powers, raising concerns about voter access and ballot security. The bill shifts voter eligibility challenge reviews from courts to the State Election Board, sparking criticism over the board's capacity to handle cases effectively. The revamped bill must clear the Senate and House before reaching the governor, with further revisions anticipated, but final passage is unlikely before the legislative session ends.



A contentious overhaul of Georgia’s election laws drew dozens of citizens to the State Capitol Wednesday.

The Senate Ethics Committee held a three-hour hearing on a sweeping new version of House Bill 397 that opponents say could undermine voter access and ballot security.

The backstory:

House Bill 397, initially introduced to address Saturday voting rules, has undergone significant changes, sparking controversy and drawing public attention.

The bill, now a 26-page document, was drastically rewritten by Senate Republicans, shifting its focus to broader election law reforms.

The Senate Ethics Committee held a three-hour hearing on the bill, which opponents argue could undermine voter access and ballot security.

What we know:

The current version of HB 397 proposes several key changes to Georgia's election laws. It would restrict early voting to just one precinct per county and expand the powers of the State Election Board, which is predominantly aligned with former President Donald Trump. Additionally, the bill mandates poll workers to manually count ballots on Election Day to match totals recorded by ballot-scanning machines, a move that local election officials warn could delay results and increase human error. Rebecca Anglin, elections director for Greene County, emphasized the need for secure handling of ballots, stating, "We want full control of those ballots at all times. We want them locked in secure containers and brought back to our office as soon as possible."

The bill also seeks to shift the responsibility for reviewing voter eligibility challenges from the courts to the State Election Board. This change has raised concerns among voting rights advocates, as the board may not be equipped to handle the volume of cases. Don Hackney, a retired Atlanta attorney, testified against this shift, arguing that the current court-based system is effective and should not be replaced by "a non-elected partisan appointed board" that is "completely ill-equipped to handle the avalanche of challenges."

What they're saying:

Supporters of HB 397 argue that the bill is necessary to ensure vote totals match and that the State Election Board should have the authority to hear voter challenges, claiming counties are dismissing valid concerns. The bill reflects a wish list from three Republican members of the State Election Board, who have advocated for stronger oversight and stricter rules following a state judge's ruling that struck down many of their regulations as overreaching.

By the numbers:

Last summer, Republican activists challenged more than 63,000 voters, most of whom had moved. However, many challenges were rejected due to federal law prohibiting the removal of inactive voters from the rolls without a lengthy process.

What's next:

The revamped bill must still clear the full Senate and return to the House for approval before heading to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk. Lawmakers anticipate further revisions before a possible committee vote on Thursday. Given the timing, final passage is unlikely before the legislative session ends next week.

Why you should care:

The proposed changes in HB 397 could significantly impact voter access and the integrity of election processes in Georgia. The bill's potential to alter early voting precincts, shift voter eligibility challenges, and leave the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) raises concerns about the accuracy and security of voter rolls. Charlene McGowan, chief counsel for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, warned that leaving ERIC would compromise the state's ability to detect duplicate registrations and voters who have moved or died, stating, "We firmly believe in using every tool available to us."

Dig deeper:

The committee did vote on another election measure. It recommended passing Senate Bill 214, which would switch state elections to paper ballots. The state spent more than $100,000,000 on the current touchscreen system in 2019. Critics of the system believe it is insecure, but the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office refutes that claim, offering that there is no credible evidence to support it. Final votes on the paper ballot bill may not happen until the 2026 legislative session.

