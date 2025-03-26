Georgia Capitol erupts in protest over controversial abortion bill granting rights to embryos

article

The Brief House Bill 122 aims to outlaw nearly all abortions in Georgia and grant full legal protections to embryos from the moment of fertilization, sparking intense debate and public testimony at the Capitol. Critics, including medical professionals, warn that the bill could negatively impact healthcare services, such as IVF, and potentially criminalize women and doctors, while supporters argue it protects life from conception. Georgia's existing six-week abortion ban and high maternal mortality rates, especially among Black women, highlight the ongoing challenges and calls for prioritizing healthcare access over criminal penalties.



Protesters crowded the halls of the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers held a tense hearing.

The topic was on a controversial abortion bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state and expand legal rights to embryos from the moment of fertilization.

The backstory:

Protesters filled the halls of the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened a tense hearing on House Bill 122, a controversial abortion bill. It is backed by a group of Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Charlice Byrd, Mitchell Horner, Emory Dunahoo, Timothy Clark, and Lisa Kahaian,

The bill aims to outlaw nearly all abortions in the state and expand legal rights to embryos from the moment of fertilization. The proposed legislation seeks to amend Georgia law to declare that "life is valued and protected from the moment of conception."

(FOX 5)

What we know:

House Bill 122 defines "conception" as the process of fertilization and categorizes any act to terminate a pregnancy after that point as abortion. It distinguishes between contraception and abortifacients, clarifying that only drugs or procedures that act after conception would fall under its restrictions. Exceptions are made for "spontaneous miscarriages" and life-threatening pregnancies. Georgia already enforces a six-week abortion ban under its 2019 "heartbeat" law, which prohibits the procedure once cardiac activity is detected—typically before many women know they are pregnant.

What they're saying:

"Tens of thousands of babies made in the image of God continue to be murdered in our state every year, all within the bounds of the current law," said Dunahoo, a Republican from Gillsville who also serves as a co-sponsor. On the other side, Rep. Shea Roberts, an Atlanta Democrat, shared her personal story of terminating a pregnancy following a fatal fetal diagnosis, stating, "It was one of the most devastating times in my life. Doctors told me that the dream of my child was going to die either inside of me or within minutes outside my body, and it would be suffering."

Medical professionals have expressed alarm over the bill’s potential effects on healthcare, including fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). Dr. Karenne Fru, who runs an IVF clinic in Georgia, warned, "This bill would force fertility clinics to close. My whole life is doing God’s work. He said go forth and procreate. I’m doing that. Please, just let me continue to do that. I cannot go to jail because I want to help people become parents." Dunahoo countered that the legislation would not interfere with IVF access.

Local perspective:

The hearing drew passionate responses from both supporters and opponents, with crowds of anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists packing the Capitol. Sheriff's deputies monitored the standing-room-only crowd as chants and cheers echoed through the corridors. "I’m so thankful that my mom gave me life," one man shouted over the noise. "She didn’t sacrifice her children."

(FOX 5)

Big picture view:

Georgia has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, particularly among Black women. Many doctors and lawmakers urged legislators to prioritize expanding access to care instead of imposing criminal penalties. Investigative reports from ProPublica have highlighted maternal deaths linked to delays in care under Georgia’s current abortion restrictions.

What's next:

While the bill cannot advance this legislative session due to a procedural deadline, the Republican-led House committee held a hearing to allow public testimony, underscoring the intensity of the ongoing debate. If passed in a future session, House Bill 122 would amend the Official Code of Georgia Annotated to declare that embryos have the same rights and protections as persons under the U.S. and Georgia constitutions, and it would repeal any conflicting laws.

SEE ALSO: