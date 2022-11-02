Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment

Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex.

Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm.

Video shows countless cars with shattered windows on the top floor of a parking garage.

There are at least 12 blown out cars in the clip.

It happened sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning at the 565 Hank apartments on Hank Aaron Drive.

"I've got to get out of here. I pay too much money," a neighbor said. She chose not to speak on camera out of safety concerns but maintains she's willing to move to prevent another car break in from happening-- and to dodge a pricey repair bill.

"I have almost a $100,000 truck and I'd rather park it on the street than the garage," she said.

She says someone broke into her luxury car Monday night for the second time since she has lived in the complex.

"It's too many ways to get in. When someone breaks the gate, the garage is broken for days. It's not a prompt fix," she said.

An email neighbors sent to FOX5 from the apartment complex says property management has requested increased area patrols and has partnered with a third-party security company. Visitors will have to park on the street going forward.

