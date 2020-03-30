Downtown hotel's message of love and hope to Atlanta

article

It is a message of hope and love in the heart of Downtown Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic Atlanta Marriott Marquis started displaying a heart over the weekend.

The 53-story building in the heart of the hotel district has been empty for the past week. Marriott announced about two weeks ago it was furloughing tens of thousands of employees as many of their properties, like the one in Downtown, have closed.

The hotel joins the nightly cheers for medical workers in Midtown in offering hope in the time of uncertainty.

Last Monday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order asking all residents of the city to "stay at their place of residence" for 14 days starting at midnight on March 24.

App users click here for live updates

Advertisement

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.