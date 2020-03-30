Georgia Tech joins the nightly chorus of praise for medical workers

For the past two weeks, residents in Midtown Atlanta have been taking to their balconies, windows, and front doors each night at 8 p.m. to cheer medical workers on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

That praise will soon get louder thanks to the Georgia Institute of Technology.

In a press release sent to FOX 5 News, Georgia Tech wrote:

“The whistle at Georgia Tech has blown to mark class changes and touchdowns for more than a century. Now the school is blowing this steam whistle, which you can hear all around Midtown Atlanta, every night at 8 pm to join others celebrating the critical work of our community’s health care workers during in this unprecedented crisis.”

The cheering started on or after March 20. Residents took to the Nextdoor app and it then grew, taking on a life of its own.

