Marriott hotels to furlough ‘10s of thousands,’ according to reports

Bethesda-based Marriott is reportedly furloughing “tens of thousands” of employees as the coronavirus threat sends shockwaves through the hospitality industry.

Marriott officials told The Hill that they were seeing “significant drops in demand” amid the outbreak.

Employees will reportedly keep their benefits, but they won’t be paid.

Marriott employs some 130,000 people in the U.S. alone.

The staff reductions will come from a range of positions within the company, according to the Wall Street Journal. Marriott says it will restore as many positions as possible once the coronavirus is under control.

The coronavirus’ impact on travel and hospitality has been far-reaching.

Travel between numerous Asian, European, and North American countries has been severely restricted - if not banned altogether - while nations grapple with the pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan implored state residents to refrain from any unnecessary travel.

"As travel restrictions and social distancing efforts around the world become more widespread, we are experiencing significant drops in demand at properties globally with an uncertain duration. We are adjusting global operations accordingly which has meant either reduction in hours or a temporary leave for many of our associates at our properties. Our associates will keep their health benefits during this difficult period and continue to be eligible for company- paid free short-term disability that provides income protection should they get sick. We are working quickly to mitigate the impact to our business while also focusing on assisting our associates, our guests and our owners. While the ultimate impact is difficult to predict at this time given the fluidity of the situation, we remain confident in our long-term prospects."

