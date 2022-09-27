1 killed, multiple injured in multi-car crash on Downtown Connector

One person has been killed and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on the Downtown Connector early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Langford Parkway.

Officials say multiple semi-trucks were involved in the wreck, which caused fuel to spill across the interstate.

Crews worked to clear the fuel and tow away the wrecked vehicles. All lanes of the interstate and the exit to Cleveland Avenue have since now reopened.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or said what led up to the crash.