Downtown Atlanta to transform for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, CFP national championship

article

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved an ordinance designating portions of downtown Atlanta as a temporary "Public Entertainment District" to support events tied to the College Football Playoff. The district will be in effect from Dec. 26 through Jan. 24, 2025, coinciding with the 2025 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The area will host a variety of activities and will see an increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic associated with the high-profile games. Both events, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, are expected to generate significant economic impact, with estimates exceeding $25 million.

Fan experiences and family-friendly attractions are expected to be held within the temporary district, similar to past major sporting events. It will also allow for event-related advertisements to be installed.

Security in the area is also expected to increase exponentially, along with some restrictions. Organizations cannot distribute free commercial products and anti-cruising regulations will also be in place.

The 2025 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled for Jan 1, 2025, with the College Football Playoff National Championship set for Jan. 20, 2025. Both games are anticipated to draw tens of thousands of fans to Atlanta.

The Atlanta City Council is also expected to take up the issue of extending bar hours for the two games in the near future.