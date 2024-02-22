Downtown Atlanta high-rise evacuated over gas leak

article

Residents of a downtown Atlanta high-rise had to evacuate their building overnight as fire crews investigated a possible gas leak.

Firefighters say the leak started in the boiler room of the Landmark Condominium complex on the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue.

The building was evacuated as a precaution while crews worked at the scene.

No injuries were reported connected to the leak, and residents are back inside their homes on Thursday morning.