Downtown Atlanta high-rise evacuated over gas leak
ATLANTA - Residents of a downtown Atlanta high-rise had to evacuate their building overnight as fire crews investigated a possible gas leak.
Firefighters say the leak started in the boiler room of the Landmark Condominium complex on the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue.
The building was evacuated as a precaution while crews worked at the scene.
No injuries were reported connected to the leak, and residents are back inside their homes on Thursday morning.