Douglasville man pardoned by President Joe Biden along with several others

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. exercised his constitutional authority on Wednesday to grant clemency to 16 individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses, marking a significant move towards advancing equal justice under the law.

Among those Biden gave a pardon is Jeffrey Alan Lewis, a 58-year-old man from Douglasville who had pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense at the age of 40. Lewis, whose case highlights the disparities in sentencing practices over time, would have received a significantly shorter sentence under current laws.

Having completed his sentence and obligations associated with supervised release, Lewis has since become a productive member of society. He is consistently employed, actively engages in charitable works, and is known as a dedicated family man.

The other individuals on the list include:

Jason Hernandez - McKinney, Texas: Convicted of non-violent drug offenses as a juvenile, Hernandez has since demonstrated exemplary rehabilitation. His sentence was commuted in 2013, and he now runs a nonprofit, transforming his past into a positive force for his community.

Beverly Holcy (Beverly Canty) - Palatka, Florida: Holcy, convicted at 27, has successfully reintegrated into society, earning praise for her honesty, reliability, and compassion.

Bobby Darrell Lowery - Jackson, Mississippi: Lowery, convicted at 25, has maintained steady employment and volunteers at various community organizations.

Jesse Mosley - Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Mosley, convicted at 19, has started a business and engages in charitable acts, earning praise for his generosity and commitment to community.

Katrina Polk - Washington, D.C.: Polk, who pleaded guilty at 18, has earned a PhD and become a respected advocate for the elderly, embodying dedication to service.

Glenn Ray Royal - San Antonio, Texas: Royal, convicted at 20, has earned degrees, mentors college students, and is known for his trustworthiness and dedication to his community.

Alexis Sutton - New Haven, Connecticut: Sutton, who received early termination of probation, is pursuing a nursing degree and actively participates in her church, admired for her resilience and reliability.

Ricky Donnell Tyler - Columbia, South Carolina: Tyler, convicted at 26, has started his own business and mentors youth, praised for his dedication to work and family.

Stacy Lynn Wilder - Albany, New York: Wilder, convicted for a non-violent drug offense, has excelled in her career and contributes to various causes, recognized for her hard work and generosity.

Pilar Alejandra Yelicie-Rodriguez - Fairfax, Virginia: Yelicie-Rodriguez, convicted for a non-violent drug offense, has maintained steady work and dedicates time to family and community, known for her reliability and loyalty.

Additionally, President Biden commuted the sentences of: