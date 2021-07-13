Douglasville K9 officer retiring after successful crime-fighting career

article

A Douglasville K9 officer is hanging up his badge for a happy retirement.

Officials say K9 Fino is retiring from his service as a working officer for the Douglasville Police Department.

Fino came to the department from France and was paired with Officer Mike McDonald, who has been a K9 handler for over 15 years and has worked with just two dogs.

After graduating handler school, Fino and McDonald spent their time together fighting crime, finding drugs, and performing for the community.

Douglasville police say Fino is completing the "most successful tenure of any K9" who worked at the department and will be "surely be missed."

(Douglasville Police Department)

After retiring, Fino will live with McDonald's family for his remaining years.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to K9 Fino for his selfless service to the citizens of this great city," the Douglasville Police Department said. "Enjoy your retirement, Fino!"

_____

