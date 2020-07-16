Douglas County schools to start year with remote learning for all students

The Douglas County School System has joined the list of school dsitricts starting the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning for all students.

Douglas County Superintedent Trent North made the announcement in a letter sent to parents Thursday. DCSS has also opted to delay the start of lessons until Aug. 17, citing that the "extra days will give school staff an opportunity to issue learning devices to students and prepare for digital lessons."

"The Board of Education made this decision based on data indicating that COVID-19 cases are on an upward trajectory in Douglas County. The school system is authorized to make this independent decision based on the Executive Order issued by Governor Brian Kemp. I will share our decision with the Georgia Department of Education," the letter reads in part.

North stated that graduation ceremonies for high schools in Douglas County would proceed as scheduled on July 21 and 22. The events will be held outside with social distancing protocols in place.

The full letter reads:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

After consultation with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and careful consideration of the health and safety of students and staff, the Douglas County School System has made the decision to begin the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning for all students.

In addition, the first day of lessons will be delayed until August 17. The extra days will give school staff an opportunity to issue learning devices to students and prepare for digital lessons. Schools will work with parents to resolve internet access challenges. The COVID-19 situation will be evaluated after the first nine weeks of school and a decision will be made at that time of how to proceed for the following nine-week period.

The Board of Education made this decision based on data indicating that COVID-19 cases are on an upward trajectory in Douglas County. The school system is authorized to make this independent decision based on the Executive Order issued by Governor Brian Kemp. I will share our decision with the Georgia Department of Education.

Graduation ceremonies for high schools in Douglas County will proceed as scheduled on July 21 and 22. The events will be held outside with social distancing protocols in place. Graduates are limited to two guests, and face coverings are strongly encouraged when social distancing is not possible. It is optional for students to participate in graduation, and all ceremonies will be livestreamed.

While we recognize the challenges remote learning will have on our families and community, the Board of Education members and I strongly believe that this is the right decision based on projections from several data platforms. Please know that the school system and our teachers are dedicated to providing a quality education for your children during these challenging times. As always, we appreciate the support of our parents and community.

Best regards,

Trent North, Superintendent

Other school districts have announced online-only starts, including Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, and Fulton counties.

