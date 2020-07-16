Fulton, Cobb schools to start school year online-only

School leaders in Fulton and Cobb counties say students will begin the 2020-2021 school year completely online.

Both districts made announcements Thursday morning that classes will be virtual learning when the school years begins on Aug. 17.

Fulton and Cobb initially announced that there would be a face-to-face learning option, but that seems to have been rolled back after parents expressed frustration with the plans.

Fulton County had already made the decision to push back its start date a week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cobb County previously voted to move the start date from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17.

It is unclear if online-only will last the entire year.

Other metro Atlanta school districts have announced online-only starts, including Atlanta.

