Douglas County man sentenced to life for killing 'best friend' over social media post

article

A Douglas County man was convicted of murder on Jan. 26 for shooting his "best friend" on Nov. 2, 2020, because of a social media post.

Malik Mason was convicted of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of firearm by first offender probationer.

According to the district attorney's office, Mason and his girlfriend went to an apartment complex in Douglas County to talk to the victim about a social media post that identified Mason as a "rat" and claimed he was an informant for law enforcement.

Mason's girlfriend was reportedly arguing with the victim when Mason shot the victim. A minor child was present at the time.

Mason fled the scene after the shooting and was arrested several days later in Alabama.

During Mason's sentencing, he reportedly described the victim as his best friend, but took no responsibility for his actions or the events that led to the victim's death.

Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams sentenced Mason to life in prison plus sixteen years, according to a press release.