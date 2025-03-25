Douglas County man convicted after fatal high-speed chase in 2021

article

The Brief Guilty Verdict: Decarlos Douglas was convicted of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and driving without a license in a 2021 crash. High-Speed Chase: Douglas fled a traffic stop, reaching over 120 mph, before crashing head-on into another vehicle, severely injuring two elderly victims. Sentencing: He was sentenced to 15 years, serving 7, while avoiding conviction for the death of his passenger.



Douglas County jury has convicted 25-year-old Decarlos Douglas for causing a high-speed crash that left two people seriously injured and his passenger dead. The guilty verdict, delivered on March 20, includes two counts of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

What we know:

The case stems from an incident on February 12, 2021, when a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop Douglas on Interstate 20 after he failed to move over for an emergency vehicle. After initially stopping, Douglas suddenly fled the scene, leading police on a chase that reached speeds of over 120 mph.

After exiting at Lee Road, Douglas made a U-turn, but police had already blocked his path back onto the highway. In a desperate attempt to escape, he drove the wrong way up an entrance ramp and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The crash severely injured two elderly victims, aged 67, who were returning home from a church event. Douglas’ passenger, Michael Manago, died from his injuries.

The two victims survived but suffered life-altering injuries, including a compound arm fracture and multiple foot fractures, requiring multiple surgeries and rehabilitation. They testified in court about the physical and emotional toll of the crash.

What they're saying:

Douglas testified that his passenger forced him to flee, but with no surviving witnesses to corroborate his claim, the jury rejected his defense. During the investigation, officers found weapons in Douglas’ car and confirmed that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Following the verdict, District Attorney Dalia Racine emphasized the case’s importance, stating:

"This verdict sends a message that reckless and negligent driving that endangers lives—especially the most vulnerable among us—will not be tolerated. The victims in this case suffered life-altering injuries due to the defendant’s actions."

What's next:

After the verdict, prosecutors requested a 31-year sentence, including 15 years per serious injury charge to run consecutively. However, Chief Judge Cynthia Adams sentenced Douglas to 15 years, serving 7.

The case highlights the dangers of reckless driving and high-speed police chases, as well as the lasting impact on victims and their families.