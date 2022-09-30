Lockdown lifted after 'potential threat' to Douglas County High, district says

article

Douglas County High School is safe Friday afternoon after a "potential threat" prompted officials to lock down the campus.

Douglas County School System officials said police have "captured and removed the threat" from a neighborhood. At some point Friday morning, administrators used a crisis alert system to lock down the school when they identified the threat.

Whatever the threat was, it never made it on campus, officials said.

"There was never any danger to students or staff due to the quick actions of the school administrators and the Douglas County School System Police Department," a statement from the school district said.

The school plans to resume regular operations Friday afternoon, but parents can check students out if they prefer.

SKYFOX flew over Douglas County High School, which was temporarily locked down on Sept. 30, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX did not see a heavy police presence at or near the school as it flew over the scene just before noon on Friday. Cameras saw some cars parked in a driveway in front of the school while people talked outside.

