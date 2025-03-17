2 shot, 2 men in custody after domestic argument at DeKalb County home

article

Two men are in custody following a double shooting at a home in DeKalb County over the weekend, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday morning at a home on the 2500 block of Boulder Springs Point.

What we know:

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department say they were called to the scene at around 9 a.m.

According to investigators, the shooting began as a domestic argument at the home that escalated into violence when the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Walter Marks, shot a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.

The male victim fled to a nearby gas station and called 911.

Medics rushed both victims to a local hospital. Authorities have not shared their current condition.

Officers took Marks into custody. He's now in the DeKalb County Jail facing two aggravated assault charges.

What they're saying:

Investigators say they learned that the male victim was a convicted felon and also fired a gun during the incident.

The unidentified man is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and making false statements.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the DeKalb County Police Department.