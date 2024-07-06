2 men hospitalized in shooting at Vine City apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who sent two men to the hospital late Friday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Flats on Maple Street apartment complex.

Officers responding to the scene found two men who had been shot.

Medics rushed both victims to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the gunman or gunmen fired at the victims from a white Dodge Charger that drove nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

The apartment complex is the same location where two women were stabbed during an argument in April, police said.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.