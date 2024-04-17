2 women stabbed in Atlanta's Vine City

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Two women were found stabbed an apartment complex located at 55 Maple Drive NW in Atlanta on April 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

Two women were injured in a stabbing at a Vine City apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called out around 3:11 p.m. to the Flats Maple Street, which is located across the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium along Northside Drive.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the first woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. The second woman was speaking with medics.

Investigators say the stabbing started as an argument.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.