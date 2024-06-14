Double shooting at Athens apartment complex

Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Athens on Friday afternoon.

It happened at Bethel Homes located along Hickman Drive.

Few details about the shooting are available.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

