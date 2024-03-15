GBI looking for new information in 2020 deadly shooting of Palmetto man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is hoping someone can help them identify who gunned down a 31-year-old Palmetto resident at his home in 2020.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on March 9, 2020, at a home on Chestnut Oak Drive.

On that night, 31-year-old Dorian Lydell Hankins, who also goes by BLOCC, was shot to death at the front door of his home.

Officers say they found Hankins' body on his living room floor after several shots were fired into the home.

Dorian Hankins (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

Another family member was in the house at the time of the shooting but was not harmed, police said.

It's been more than four years since Hawkins' death, and investigators have not determined why the Fulton County man was killed or identified the gunman or gunmen involved.

Officers secure the crime scene where a man was shot and killed in Palmetto, Georgia. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The GBI is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call its Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at (770) 388-5019.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.