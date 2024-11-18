Doorbell camera catches man pleasuring himself outside Lithonia woman’s door

The Brief DeKalb County police are looking for a man accused of indecent exposure at Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia after residents reported him masturbating in the breezeways. Ring camera footage recently captured the suspect following a woman to her door while exposed. A neighbor expressed concern for her safety and that of children in the area. Detectives are examining video evidence and following leads, urging anyone with information to use the department's smartphone app or text tip line for anonymous reporting.



Note: The details of this story may be disturbing to some audiences.

DeKalb County police are searching for a man they say is wanted for indecent exposure after multiple women who live inside Belle Vista Apartments on Camellia Lane in Lithonia reported seeing him in the breezeway of their apartment building pleasuring himself.

Ring camera video captured the most recent incident inside over the weekend.

One resident said she watched the man follow her neighbor up the stairs with his genitals exposed before he began masturbating Saturday evening.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 5 it wasn’t the first time she had an encounter with him.

"You started at the bottom of the steps, and now you literally found your way in front of my doorstep," the woman said. "It’s very disturbing."

Her neighbor was equally disturbed when she made the discovery during a routine check of the Ring camera she initially put up to monitor package thefts from her home. That neighbor said she was stunned to find a man, instead, touching himself in front of someone's door.

"I couldn’t believe it," the neighbor said. "It was unbelievable. I was like, ‘What is this?’"

"I saw my neighbor walking up to her door and him walking up behind her, so I kind of put two and two together that maybe he was following her," the neighbor told FOX 5.

Even more upsetting, she said she learned her neighbor had seen the man do it in real-time months prior.

DeKalb County police told FOX 5 the victim, one of three women who have come forward so far, reported a similar incident back in June.

"He was just standing downstairs out exposed," she stated. "It’s scary because we don’t know where he’s coming from. We don’t know if he stays in this neighborhood."

While it’s unclear where he lives, both women said they’re hopeful police will take swift action in bringing him into custody.

"It’s scary not just for women, but right up here at the mailboxes, we have little kids standing waiting for the school buses when it’s still dark out here. I fear for their safety too," the woman’s neighbor explained.

DeKalb County police said detectives are using video footage as part of their investigation and exploring all other available leads. They are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. You can submit an anonymous tip using the department's new smartphone app or by texting "DKPD" and the tip to 847-411.