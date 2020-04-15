Donors raise more than $21K for officer-couple whose home was destroyed by a tornado

article

The Blackmons are counting their blessings. A tornado that moved through Upson County early Monday morning destroyed their home, but spared their lives.

Friends started a GoFundMe page for the couple and their children. In just days, it's raised more than $21,000.

"It's beyond words how grateful we are for the help that we have received, the support the prayers," Jesse Blackmon told FOX 5's Kerry Charles.

Blackmon and his wife are police officers. He was working at the time the tornado struck.

The couple is used to helping people, but not used to people helping them in such a major way.

"Somebody sent me $6.33 because she said, 'I know it's not much, but it's all I had,'" says Emily Blackmon. "For someone to do for $6, that meant more to me than anything."

Mrs. Blackmon rode out the storm with her two of the couple's young children. She says they are staying with friends because they are too scared to return to the property and stay in a camper that's been donated to the family.