Ex-deputy urges court to dismiss impersonation charges, citing delays and retaliation

The Brief Quinton Coleman, a former Clayton County deputy, seeks dismissal of felony charges for impersonating an officer, citing improper delays and alleged personal animosity from Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Coleman's attorney argues the case violates his client's right to a speedy trial, claiming the charges stem from Sheriff Labat's unfounded belief that Coleman had an affair with Labat's wife. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office states the case is under review by its Anti-Corruption Division, while Sheriff Labat denies the allegations against him.



A former Clayton County deputy is asking a Fulton County judge to dismiss two felony charges against him, claiming the case has been improperly delayed for more than a year and is rooted in personal animosity from Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

SEE ALSO: Clayton County deputy charged with felony for impersonating an officer during traffic stop fired

The backstory:

Quinton Coleman was charged with impersonating a police officer and making false statements after a 2024 traffic stop in Chattahoochee Hills. At the time, Coleman told the officer he worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office—despite having resigned from that agency four weeks earlier.

"You bring these felony charges on a law enforcement officer who has a certification with the Georgia Peace Officer and Standards Training Council, and then you don't move on it," said Coleman’s attorney, Mario Williams, during a recent court appearance.

The incident occurred on Highways 92 and 154. Body camera footage shows an officer asking Coleman for credentials. Coleman responded, "I don't have them now, but I'll show you a picture of them right now. OK? Slow down." The officer let him go, and Coleman began working for the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office six days later. Warrants were issued soon after, and Coleman turned himself in.

What we know:

Williams argues that the delay in the case violates his client’s constitutional right to a speedy trial. Coleman, an Army veteran and father of four, has since taken a private security job in Iran because the charges made it difficult for him to find work in Georgia.

Initially, Williams and Coleman filed a lawsuit in federal court. They have now brought the matter to Fulton County Superior Court, asking for the charges to be dismissed entirely.

The motion also alleges that Sheriff Labat holds a personal grudge against Coleman, based on an unfounded belief that Coleman had an affair with Labat’s wife.

What they're saying:

"If you've been around these circles and you understand how things kind of work here," Williams said, "you have a Fulton County sheriff who's accused a guy of sleeping with his wife—which is completely false. You have a district attorney in the same county, and then you have felony charges against this person, and nobody moves on it. What I've done is said it's unconstitutional."

What's next:

The motion names Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and requests that her office drop the charges.

Coleman continues to await a decision from the court on his motion to dismiss.

The other side:

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said the case remains under review by its Anti-Corruption Division. "Beyond that, we cannot comment at this time," a spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said: "Sheriff Labat vehemently denies these salacious and unfounded allegations. Any criminal charges against Mr. Coleman are related to Mr. Coleman's actions and have nothing to do with Sheriff Labat nor his wife. Mr. Williams is welcome to file whatever he would like on behalf of his clients, but we have no knowledge or comment on that matter."