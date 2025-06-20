Infant dies in crash on Athens Highway in Elbert County

A one-year-old child was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening on Athens Highway in Elbert County, officials said.

What we know:

Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond identified the victim as Percy Silas Kimbrough, a resident of an Athens Highway address. Kimbrough was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:52 p.m. on June 19. Emergency personnel from E911, EMS, the Elbert County Fire Department, first responders, the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the cause of the accident.

What they're saying:

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Baby Percy," Almond said in a statement.