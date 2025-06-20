Georgia Peaches make triumphant return to Mexican market after 30-year hiatus

article

The Brief Georgia peaches return to the Mexican market after nearly 30 years, enabled by Electronic Cold-Pasteurization technology that eliminates pest concerns without chemicals or heat. The partnership between Genuine Georgia and Reveam facilitated the export of 42,000 pounds of peaches, marking a significant breakthrough for Georgia's agricultural industry. The reopening of the Mexican market is anticipated to expand opportunities for Georgia's specialty crop producers and enhance the state's global agricultural presence.



Georgia peaches are back on the Mexican market for the first time in nearly three decades, thanks to a new high-tech treatment that eliminates pest concerns.

What we know:

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced Friday that 42,000 pounds of Georgia Grown peaches were exported to Mexico this week, marking the first such shipment since 1994, when Mexico imposed a ban on Southeastern U.S. peaches due to concerns over invasive pests.

The breakthrough was made possible through a partnership between Genuine Georgia and Atlanta-based Reveam, which uses a USDA-approved process called Electronic Cold-Pasteurization (ECP). The technology uses electron beams to eliminate pests and pathogens without chemicals or heat, preserving the fruit’s freshness and extending shelf life.

What they're saying:

"Expanding access to reliable markets for Georgia producers is absolutely critical to ensure the continued success of our state’s #1 industry and our farm families," said Harper. "The partnership between Genuine Georgia and Reveam is a win for Georgia farmers and a blueprint for how our industry can use cutting-edge technology to break down barriers to international trade."

Reveam Co-Founder and Chief Regulatory Officer Chip Starns called the shipment "a transformation of what’s possible for Georgia and Southeastern agriculture."

"Our ECP technology is giving Georgia growers the opportunity to reach new consumers, reduce waste, and meet the most rigorous international standards while allowing residents of Mexico to enjoy the finest peaches in the world without compromising freshness or flavor," Starns said.

Duke Lane, president of the Georgia Peach Council, emphasized the potential for growth in the new market.

"There are a lot of peach eaters in Mexico, and a lot of them would love to have those Georgia peaches," Lane said. "To give you a perspective of how many potential peach eaters are down there, you’ve got 22 million people in Mexico City and the surrounding areas. All of a sudden, we’re now bringing on another 20-plus million customers."

"This is an excellent opportunity for Georgia peaches and Georgia farmers, and I appreciate Commissioner Harper’s efforts to make this a reality," added Robert Dickey, chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee and owner of Dickey Farms.

Dig deeper:

Reveam’s ECP facility in McAllen, Texas, treated the peaches for this shipment. Harper has pushed for the development of a similar facility in Georgia, near the Port of Savannah, to boost future exports.

All peach shipments are now inspected by USDA and Georgia Department of Agriculture officials and certified to meet international standards.

What's next:

Officials say the reopening of the Mexican market is expected to significantly increase opportunities for Georgia’s specialty crop producers and strengthen the state’s global agricultural reach.