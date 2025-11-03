Two metro Atlanta domestic violence cases turn deadly over weekend

The Brief Gwinnett County police say 21-year-old Elayjah Whitley was shot and killed outside her job by her ex-boyfriend. A Gainesville woman was killed in a separate suspected murder-suicide witnessed by a 9-year-old girl in Flowery Branch. Advocates say domestic violence cases are increasing in Georgia, with 170 people killed in 2024.



Two possible domestic violence cases in metro Atlanta took deadly turns over the weekend, leaving families and advocates heartbroken.

Death of Elayjiah Whitley

What we know:

The first happened Friday in Gwinnett County, where investigators say 21-year-old Elayjah Whitley was shot and killed by someone she had previously been in a relationship with.

Less than 24 hours after friends and family gathered for a balloon release just steps from where Whitley was killed, police confirmed their suspicions about her death.

Investigators said Monday that the man accused of killing her outside her job on Pleasant Hill Road was 23-year-old Caprice Hudson, her ex-boyfriend.

"We were afraid of this happening," said Whitley’s brother, Davontay Whitley. "We were just praying and hoping that she left the situation before this happened or that whatever treatment or healing he needed, he got."

Gwinnett County investigators said Hudson fled after the shooting and was later found in Columbia County, just outside Augusta, where deputies tried to arrest him. Instead, he took off leading deputies on a chase. Investigators said Hudson then shot and killed himself.

Child witnesses suspected murder-suicide

Local perspective:

On Saturday, another suspected domestic violence case turned deadly in Hall County. Investigators said a Gainesville woman was killed at a man’s home in Flowery Branch before he took his own life.

Authorities said a 9-year-old girl witnessed the shooting and used FaceTime to call a friend for help. That friend’s parents then called 911.

Domestic violence incidents under investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to either deadly shooting or what may have triggered the violence.

Police have not confirmed how long the victims and suspects had been in contact before the killings or whether restraining orders or prior domestic calls were on record.

Authorities also have not disclosed how the guns were obtained, whether any warning signs were reported, or if either home or workplace had surveillance footage capturing the incidents.

Domestic ‘violence is preventable, it’s preventable’

What they're saying:

Barbara Gibson with the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, a metro Atlanta organization, said cases like these are devastating and far too common.

"It’s really heartbreaking when people resort to violence and cut life short," Gibson said. "It’s not just a life that’s lost. The community connection that you had, it’s the relationship you had to your children. It’s the dreams that you had. All of that is lost."

Gibson said her organization is seeing an uptick in domestic violence reports, and in the intensity of those cases.

"This violence is preventable, it’s preventable," she said. "And the fact that it continues is just really devastating to recognize."

According to the Women’s Resource Center, Georgia reported more than 42,000 incidents of family violence and 170 domestic violence homicides in 2024.

"You don’t have to figure this out by yourself," Gibson said. "There are people who really care about your safety and want to help you get safe."

Gibson said victims can contact a crisis center for help connecting to resources. The Women’s Resource Center’s 24-hour crisis line is (404) 688-9436.