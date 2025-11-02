Child unharmed after witnessing deadly shooting inside Flowery Branch home

article

The Brief Deputies say a man shot and killed a woman, then himself, inside a Flowery Branch home Saturday afternoon. A nine-year-old child witnessed the shooting, called a friend on FaceTime, and was later released to a relative. Investigators are still working to determine the motive and have not identified the victims or their relationship.



A man shot and killed a Gainesville woman inside his Flowery Branch home Saturday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Hall County deputies were called to the 5400 block of Bushnell Court just before 3 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman dead at the doorway and the 51-year-old man dead in the basement.

Deputies said a nine-year-old child was inside the home at the time but was not physically harmed.

Investigators said the child witnessed the shooting and contacted a friend through FaceTime. The friend told her parents, who then called 911.

The sheriff’s office said the woman had been shot multiple times. The man died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Their names are being withheld until out-of-state relatives are notified.

What's next:

The Department of Family and Children’s Services was called to assist with the child’s placement. She was later released into the custody of a relative.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the apparent murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the man and woman involved or described their relationship.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether there had been any prior domestic disturbance calls at the home.

It also remains unclear how long the child had been inside the house before contacting a friend for help.