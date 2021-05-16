Dog rescued after falling into deep pit

article

The old cliché is that firefighters are always called out to pull cats that are stuck in trees, but one call for the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services might just be the exact opposite.

The Cobb County Animal Services posted about the rescue on Facebook on Wednesday.

It seems a dog had fallen into a deep crevasse, too deep for it to get back out of its own.

The post states that Mr. Ty McIntyre found the sweet dog in the hole and called for help.

Firefighters from Cobb County Fire Station 1 responded to the scene and quickly went to work.

The rescue crew was able to place a long ladder into the pit and with the help of Cobb County Animal Control Officer Huber, was able to free the dog unharmed.

The dog was safely reunited with its owner.

