Does your home smell bad? Tips for fighting olfactory fatigue

Does your home smell bad? You may think that this is a rude question, but the fact is that your home might smell bad to visitors while you are blissfully unaware.

FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams is sticking his big nose into the business of your stinky house.

Adams once worked with a young couple who wanted to buy their first home. They toured a house that he thought would be just right for these kids.

Everything went well until we got to the bathroom.

There was a large diaper hamper filled to the brim with fresh and not-so-fresh cloth diapers, and the odor was simply devastating.

The three held their noses and breath, and ran for the front door.

(Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

Another time, Adams was called to list a house for sale. When he arrived, he got a strong whiff of ammonia while he was still in the driveway.

Upon entering the house, he found that the owners had four cats, each of which had no litter box and never went outside. Go figure.

He produced a WW1 N95 gas mask and was still barely able to breathe.

So how could these folks live with such a foul odor?

The answer is olfactory fatigue.

They have smelled these smells so often and for so long, that the odor no longer registers. In other words, they can’t smell it because they are exposed to it all the time.

And guess what, since you live in your house, you may not be able to smell problem odors either.

Make it smell nice.

Adams' advice is to use one clean, simple fragrance in the home.

A 2013 study published in the Journal of Retailing found that shoppers spent an average of 31.8 percent more money in a home decor store when it was scented with a simple orange scent, rather than a blend of scents.

Adams recommends using simple scents such as:

1. Citrus.

Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges smell fresh, and they’re a more durable fruit with longer-lasting scents that are particularly fragrant. This is a great way to conquer unwanted smells and keep your house feeling clean. A quintessential combo for spring that will have your home smelling like fresh air is simple:

two lemons

two stalks of rosemary

a teaspoon of vanilla

Mix these ingredients into a pan on the stove with 2 quarts of water, bring to a boil, and then turn the heat down to simmer. Keep the ingredients submerged at all times, and continue to add water as the existing water will evaporate.

On a gentle simmer, this mixture will permeate your home with a simple and sweet spring aroma that’ll lull you into relaxation. Use your distinct creative touch and experiment with different scent combinations – you never know which recipe will end up making a sale!

2. All-natural air freshening spray

This trick is so simple, a few lemons and baking soda are all you need.

Dissolve 1/8 cup of baking soda into 2 cups of hot water, add 1/2 cup of lemon juice, and voila! Pour this miracle-worker into an empty spray bottle, give it a shake, and you’re good to go.

Your very own homemade odor-blocker is healthier and gets the job done better than any commercial product in your local supermarket!

3. Herbs

Using scented herbs can also bring a refreshing, familiar smell to the nose. Instilling rosemary, thyme or basil in the home when selling, especially in the kitchen, will create a warm and welcoming feeling for buyers.

These scents are easier to sort out, less distracting, and thus more conducive to buying.

When deciding what scent works best for your home, take a cue from your location. For example, you can use pine and cedar for a house in the mountains, but not at the beach.

Atlanta native John Adams has been a real estate broker and investor in residential real estate for the past four decades.