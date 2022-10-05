Documentary on parent caregivers sheds light on need for local nonprofit

A new documentary is highlighting the complexities of caring for a child with a disability or complex medical condition.

The documentary, "Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why It Matters," recently had its Georgia premiere at the Springs Theater and Taphouse in Sandy Springs.

Featured in the documentary are Jesse and Ryan Ronne whose blended family with eight children, includes Lucas, a child with profound disabilities who requires round the clock care.

"Unseen" Producers Tom and Amanda Dyer on stage with Aungelique Proctor, FOX 5 Atlanta reporter and emcee of the panel, and a local videographer in the background. Expand

Tom and Amanda Dyer, the film’s producers, traveled from their home in Nashville to attend the program and participate in the post-show panel with FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

The event was hosted by Life House Atlanta (LHA), a nonprofit founded in 2018 to be a specialized home-away-from-home where families can bring their child with life-limiting illness for a respite stay. There are currently only three facilities in the United States providing such services. LHA will be the first in Georgia.

Kathleen Fleiszar, co-founder of Life House Atlanta; Mary Reed, coordinator of "Unseen" fundraiser; and Mary’s daughter Catherine Reed.

For further information about Life House Atlanta visit www.lifehouseatlanta.org.