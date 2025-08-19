Clayton police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog

The Brief According to officials, the officer responded to the 600 block of Millstone Drive around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 14. While on the scene, the officer reported that a dog was acting aggressively toward a child. Police said the officer attempted multiple non-lethal methods to stop the dog.



The Clayton County Police Department said an officer’s actions are under review after they shot and killed a dog Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to officials, the officer responded to the 600 block of Millstone Drive around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 14. While on the scene, the officer reported that a dog was acting aggressively toward a child.

Police said the officer attempted multiple non-lethal methods to stop the dog, but none were successful. The officer then fired, killing the animal.

Neither the officer nor the child were injured, according to police.

The department said the shooting remains under review, which is standard procedure.