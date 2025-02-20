Expand / Collapse search
Doctor reunites with Decatur YMCA staff who saved his life

Published  February 20, 2025 5:52am EST
Decatur
Doctor thanks those who saved his life

A man had a rare opportunity to say thank you to those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Arthur Yancey reunited with his heroes Wednesday morning at the Decatur YMCA, and it comes during Heart Awareness Month.

DECATUR, Ga. - A man who suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the Decatur YMCA had the chance to personally thank the people who saved his life.

What we know:

Dr. Arthur Yancey reunited with the YMCA staff and first responders who sprang into action when he collapsed during what should have been a routine workout. Yancey suffered a seizure, lost consciousness, and stopped breathing.

Three YMCA employees immediately responded, performing CPR until emergency crews arrived. Their quick actions, along with the efforts of first responders, helped save his life.

"It means everything to me," Yancey said. "The bystanders and the crucial role they play in anyone with cardiac arrest were right here. Each and every one of them was trained in basic CPR, and it meant saving my life. I appreciate that."

Why you should care:

At the event, first responders emphasized the importance of CPR training, urging more people to learn the life-saving skill.

Click here to find CPR training near you. 

