Do you recognize this man? He was struck by a car in Atlanta on New Year's Eve

Authorities need help identifying a man who is currently in the care of medical professionals at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The man was struck by a car along Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve, officials with Grady Health Systems tell FOX 5.

He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not have identification on him. He also has not been able to communicate with his caregivers.

The man stands 6-feet tall and weights about 160 pounds. He has several tattoos, including one that says "Jesus" across his upper abdomen and another on his right shoulder that says "Allah" above an image of praying hands.

Anyone who may recognize him is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.