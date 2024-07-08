Expand / Collapse search

Do you love animals? This job fair may be for you

Published  July 8, 2024 4:06pm EDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Lifeline Animal Project)

ATLANTA - The LifeLine Animal Project in Fulton County is holding a job fair on Saturday, July 13. 

The Fulton County Animal Services Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fulton County Animal Service located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW in Atlanta. 

They are searching for people who are passionate about animals and those who want to make a difference in the lives of animals searching for their furever home.  

Their current openings are on its website. While LifeLine is not holding a similar event in DeKalb County, there are several job openings there as well