Do you love animals? This job fair may be for you

The LifeLine Animal Project in Fulton County is holding a job fair on Saturday, July 13.

The Fulton County Animal Services Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fulton County Animal Service located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW in Atlanta.

They are searching for people who are passionate about animals and those who want to make a difference in the lives of animals searching for their furever home.

Their current openings are on its website. While LifeLine is not holding a similar event in DeKalb County, there are several job openings there as well.