Do you know what to do when you see an emergency vehicle?

An ambulance and a car got into a crash along Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Quails Lake Village Lane near Norcross on Sept. 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

You see an ambulance in your rearview mirror during rush hour traffic. Its lights and sirens are on as it tries to get to an emergency call. Do you know what to do?

It’s a question raised after a crash in Gwinnett County last week involving an ambulance.

It happened last Thursday afternoon along Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Quails Lake Village Lane. Gwinnett County Police say a car turned into the path of an ambulance attempting to pass traffic in the center turn lane.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time, but did have two medics aboard. The two medics in the ambulance rushed to help the driver, who eventually rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

The driver's current condition was not immediately available.

Can an ambulance use the center turn lane to pass traffic?

The short answer is yes. Georgia statute O.C.G.A. 40-6-6 allows for the "Disregard regulations governing direction of movement or turning in specified directions" for emergency vehicles.

It also allows for an emergency vehicle to "park or stand" where it needs to; run red lights, stops signs, or other traffic control device; and even speed as long as "he or she does not endanger life or property."

This is why the ambulance in Gwinnett County was able to pass traffic in the center turn lane.

What should a driver do when they see an emergency vehicle?

Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michele Pihera answered that exact question after last Thursday’s crash.

"So, whenever someone sees an emergency vehicle, whether it’s a police car, ambulance, or fire truck, and they have their emergency equipment activated, like their lights and sirens, the laws says you should show down at a minimum, if not, get over to the right side, so they can safely pass," said Sgt. Pihera.

The exact phrasing comes from Georgia statute O.C.G.A. 40-6-7:

"[T]he driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right of way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway clear of any intersection and shall stop and remain in such position until the authorized emergency vehicle or law enforcement vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer."

Law enforcement experts say the one thing that should not happen is to keep moving, unless it is to clear the pathway.

What should drivers do when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road?

Georgia’s Move Over Law states that drivers must move over one lane when emergency and utility vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway and operating in an official capacity.

Those who cannot move over must slow to a crawl to allow enough time to stop suddenly.

A driver violating the law could receive a citation with a fine of up to $500.

For more on the Move Over Law visit the Georgia Office of Highway Safety’s website.