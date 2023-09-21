Ambulance, responding to call, crashes into car turning onto Jimmy Carter Blvd.

An ambulance travelling to an emergency call struck a car attempting to turn onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:10 p.m. at Quails Lake Village Lane. According to Gwinnett County Police, the ambulance was rushing to a nearby scene with its lights and sirens activated. It approached heavy traffic and was using the center turn lane to pass as it headed eastbound.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time.

Image 1 of 38 ▼ An ambulance and a car got into a crash along Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Quails Lake Village Lane near Norcross on Sept. 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

That’s when police say a car tried to turn onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard westbound and was struck by the ambulance.

"The ambulance is coming down in the middle lane, next thing I know, I look back, there’s a loud bam," said witness Anousak Channavong. "The ambulance hit the car that was coming out of the complex."

The two medics in the ambulance rushed to help the driver, who eventually rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

"The last update I have on the driver of the passenger car was that she was talking at the hospital," said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michele Pihera. "So, we are hoping that she makes a full recovery."

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:45 p.m. and saw only one eastbound lane of traffic open. Eventually, all the lanes would reopen.

A witness says the young woman in the car was lucky to be alive having been struck on the driver’s side.

"This is why you wait," Channavong said.

The medics, who are part of the Gwinnett County Fire Department, were not injured.

"So, whenever someone sees an emergency vehicle, whether it’s a police car, ambulance, or fire truck, and they have their emergency equipment activated, like their lights and sirens, the laws says you should show down at a minimum, if not, get over to the right side, so they can safely pass," said Sgt. Pihera.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details or watch FOX 5 News. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.