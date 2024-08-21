Expand / Collapse search

DNC 2024: Georgia Dems Warnock, Williams reflect on convention experience

By
Published  August 21, 2024 6:10pm EDT
2024 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Democratic National Convention is halfway through. On Wednesday night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in the spotlight, but last night’s schedule saw former President Barack Obama take the podium slamming former President Donald Trump and telling a few jokes at his expense.

CHICAGO - The nation will hear from Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Waltz, on Wednesday night as he addresses the crowd at the DNC. 

Georgia has been front and center throughout the convention.

It was an unforgettable moment during Tuesday night's last night's roll call that had everyone talking when Atlanta artist Lil Jon came out and got the crowd hype as Georgia delegates cast their ballots.

Rep. Nikema Williams got a little help from Atlanta rapper Lil Jon. During his hyping the crowd, Lil Jon could be seen giving Sen. Raphael Warnock a high-five and paying respect to Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. The Georgia delegation cast all of its votes for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Senator Raphael Warnock and Congresswoman Nikema Williams talked with FOX 5's Eric Perry about their DNC experience. 

"He's a person that lacks a moral compass, and we can't have him go anywhere near the Oval Office," Senator Raphael Warnock said. 

Senator Raphael Warnock isn't holding back as he discusses his DNC experience and what he wants to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday.

Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke Monday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago ahead of President Joe Biden.

"People just need to know that you care about them and that you will fight for them. People don't care about how much you know until they know you care. Kamala cares about the ordinary people,"  Warnock said. 

It's a big week for Warnock as he took the stage ahead of President Biden Monday. 

"I thought about my mother. Shes 86-years-old and she poured so much in me. She grew up in Waycross, Georgia picking tobacco and cotton," Warnock said. 

It is halfway through the DNC. Sen. Raphael Warnock recounts the last two days, including his personal speech on the first night of the convention.

He said he wanted to give positivity to the audience. 

"I feel an obligation to give the people some hope and to provide a moral frame for everyday concerns of what people had,"  Warnock said. 

"I was just so proud to be a Georgian last night. It was just amazing,"   Delegate Sharon Marshall said. 

Georgia is still on everyone's mind after a surprise guest Lil Jon came out during the roll call Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 20: The Georgia delegation casts its votes for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz during the roll call vote during day two of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Expand

"I'm inspired. I'm enthusiastic. I'm ready to go get the work done," Marshall said. 

This is Sharon Marshall's first convention, and she says this has energized her to come back home and get to work. 

"Canvassing, phone banking and reaching out to individuals who may have sat out the last couple of elections and find out why, and encouraging them to vote," Marshall said.

"This is a magical moment," Nikema Williams said.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams was all smiles as she talked about her DNC experience.

"When people show you who they are, believe them. Kamala Harris has always been for the people, and she has to continue to deliver that message," Williams said.

Williams' first convention was in 2008, when President Barack Obama accepted the nomination. Her next was in 2016 with Hillary Clinton. Now, she's standing in support of Vice President Harris.

On night two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, former first lady Michelle Obama gave an emotional speech, referencing her mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in late May. She also got the crowd going when she joked that former President Donald Trump was seeking a "Black job" by running for President of the United States again.

"They said that she is a joyful warrior. She's bringing joy back to how we do this work and getting away from the divisiveness and past that the Republican Party puts out there, trying to sperate us as a country," Williams said. 

Williams is the Chair of the Georgia Democrats and says this convention is helping to bring people together.

Former President Barack Obama says history will remember President Joe Biden for having "defended democracy at a moment of great danger." While praising Harris repeatedly and even leading a chant of "Yes she can!" Obama also talked almost wistfully about the progress made under his administration's signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act.

"She's also putting people on stage to deliver messages that really speak to people as Americans. Fighting for our freedom. She's going to fight for our reproductive freedoms and right to vote and it could not be more central to me holding the seat that the late John Lewis once held,"   Williams said.  