DNC 2024: Georgia Dems Warnock, Williams reflect on convention experience

The Brief The Democratic National Convention 2024 is underway in Chicago. Georgia has made national headlines throughout the convention. Lil Jon's surprise performance during the states' roll call went viral. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams about their experience at the DNC.



The nation will hear from Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Waltz, on Wednesday night as he addresses the crowd at the DNC.

Georgia has been front and center throughout the convention.

It was an unforgettable moment during Tuesday night's last night's roll call that had everyone talking when Atlanta artist Lil Jon came out and got the crowd hype as Georgia delegates cast their ballots.

Senator Raphael Warnock and Congresswoman Nikema Williams talked with FOX 5's Eric Perry about their DNC experience.

Sen. Warnock on DNC Chicago 2024

"He's a person that lacks a moral compass, and we can't have him go anywhere near the Oval Office," Senator Raphael Warnock said.

Senator Raphael Warnock isn't holding back as he discusses his DNC experience and what he wants to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday.

"People just need to know that you care about them and that you will fight for them. People don't care about how much you know until they know you care. Kamala cares about the ordinary people," Warnock said.

It's a big week for Warnock as he took the stage ahead of President Biden Monday.

"I thought about my mother. Shes 86-years-old and she poured so much in me. She grew up in Waycross, Georgia picking tobacco and cotton," Warnock said.

He said he wanted to give positivity to the audience.

"I feel an obligation to give the people some hope and to provide a moral frame for everyday concerns of what people had," Warnock said.

"I was just so proud to be a Georgian last night. It was just amazing," Delegate Sharon Marshall said.

Georgia is still on everyone's mind after a surprise guest Lil Jon came out during the roll call Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 20: The Georgia delegation casts its votes for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz during the roll call vote during day two of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

"I'm inspired. I'm enthusiastic. I'm ready to go get the work done," Marshall said.

This is Sharon Marshall's first convention, and she says this has energized her to come back home and get to work.

"Canvassing, phone banking and reaching out to individuals who may have sat out the last couple of elections and find out why, and encouraging them to vote," Marshall said.

Rep. Nikema Williams on DNC Chicago 2024

"This is a magical moment," Nikema Williams said.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams was all smiles as she talked about her DNC experience.

"When people show you who they are, believe them. Kamala Harris has always been for the people, and she has to continue to deliver that message," Williams said.

Williams' first convention was in 2008, when President Barack Obama accepted the nomination. Her next was in 2016 with Hillary Clinton. Now, she's standing in support of Vice President Harris.

"They said that she is a joyful warrior. She's bringing joy back to how we do this work and getting away from the divisiveness and past that the Republican Party puts out there, trying to sperate us as a country," Williams said.

Williams is the Chair of the Georgia Democrats and says this convention is helping to bring people together.

"She's also putting people on stage to deliver messages that really speak to people as Americans. Fighting for our freedom. She's going to fight for our reproductive freedoms and right to vote and it could not be more central to me holding the seat that the late John Lewis once held," Williams said.