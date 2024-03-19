Disneyland Haunted Mansion replica in Duluth hits the market for $2.2M

article

A remarkable property inspired by the iconic Disneyland Haunted Mansion in Anaheim, California, is now available for purchase. Gail Laney of RE/MAX Around Atlanta has listed the home located at 3816 Turnberry Court in Duluth for $2.2 million.

Constructed in 1996, this one-of-a-kind residence brings the enchantment of Disney's Haunted Mansion to life with intricate detailing reminiscent of the beloved attraction. The original owner, Mark Hurt, meticulously ensured that the home's dimensions and architecture closely matched those of the Haunted Mansion. Even the iron details throughout the house were crafted by the same foundry used by Walt Disney for the original Haunted Mansion.

Situated in the private gated community of Sweet Bottom, the property offers a luxurious living space boasting six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home features a chef's kitchen with a complete butler’s pantry and grilling deck, as well as a den adorned with a hand-chiseled oversized stone fireplace.

The owner’s bedroom provides a private upper porch, morning kitchen, luxurious bath, and two oversized walk-in closets. Every room in the home boasts generous proportions, ample closet space, and well-organized storage areas throughout.

The two-tier basement is equipped with a full bar, pool room, poker table, media space, and a full bath. Additionally, there is a full unfinished apartment over the three-car garage.

View of park goers waiting in line to enter the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland, Anaheim, California, February 1980. (Photo by Walter Leporati/Getty Images)

Outdoors, the property boasts an expansive private roof deck featuring a sitting area, dining space, and a hot tub.



