Digital ID: Georgia among first states to sync driver's license, ID to iPhone

There’s a good chance you’ve put personal information on your iPhone such as your credit card or boarding pass, but are you open to putting your driver’s license on the device?

Apple announced Wednesday that the Transportation Security Association (TSA) will accept digital IDs from Georgia’s Department of Drivers Services (DDS) next year.

"We are excited about being on the cutting edge of technology and to have an option for a mobile license in addition to the hard card" DDS communications director Shevondah Leslie said.

DDS says "option" is the key word. Physical driver’s licenses are not going anywhere. The digital cards will supplement the traditional cards.

"It sounds fine to me," Daniel Bowden said. "We already have so much information, on our phones I don’t see a problem with it."

The new offer does give some people and tech experts pause.

"With technology it’s easy to hack," Kelsey Elkins said as she arrived at Hartsfield Jackson for her flight.

"Your license will be encrypted according to Apple," University of North Georgia professor Bryson Payne said. "But it still leaves your iPhone open to theft. If you don't use Apple ID to lock it, then anyone who picks up your phone can get your information."

Apple says a handful of states including Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and Iowa are among the first to link Apple wallet to their state IDs.

DDS says they’re considering options for Android users.

