Dexter King memorial service | What you need to know

Dexter Scott King will be remembered during a service at Ebenezer Baptist Church next month.

The King family is inviting the public for a candlelight musical experience celebrating the life and legacy of the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Dexter King died peacefully in his sleep at his home in California on Jan. 22, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with prostate cancer.

Memorial service for Dexter King

The Horizon Sanctuary at Ebenezer Baptist Church will open its doors on Saturday, February 10, to celebrate the life of Dexter King.

The service, called "Candlelight Musical Experience: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dexter Scott," will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For those who cannot attend, the service will also be streamed live online.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 101 Jackson Street NE in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta.

Donations in memory of Dexter King

The family of Dexter King is asking well-wishers not to send flowers, but instead to make donations to Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Donations can be made online at thekingcenter.org or by texting MLKGIVE to 44321.