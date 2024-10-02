Devon Anderson's family calls for justice in deadly bar shooting involving officer

In brief: Devon Anderson's family demands justice for his murder, implicating off-duty officer Melvin Potter; no murder charges have been filed. Despite obstruction charges for refusing a blood draw, Potter has not been charged with Anderson's death, causing concern over legal fairness. GBI is investigating the incident due to procedural issues, including warrants for Potter’s blood being denied. Findings will be forwarded to the DA for possible charges upon GBI investigation completion. Potter faces obstruction charges and has been suspended from the Atlanta Police Department.



The family of 38-year-old Devon Anderson is calling for justice nearly two months after his fatal shooting outside a bar on Old National Highway. Anderson's family is now demanding that an Atlanta Police officer be charged with his murder.

"October 5 will make two months my son passed, and I still don't know what happened to my son," said Valerie Lans Anderson, the victim’s mother, who expressed her heartbreak and frustration. "The pain of losing my son is indescribable," she added.

South Fulton police charged off-duty Atlanta Police Department Officer Melvin Potter, 30, with obstruction after he refused a blood draw the morning of the shooting. However, no charges related to Anderson’s death have been filed against Potter.

"He hasn't been charged. He still has a job, why?" Valerie Anderson questioned. "Is Melvin Potter's life worth more than my son's life? Is Melvin Potter above the law?"

The South Fulton Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the case. The GBI confirmed that its investigation is ongoing.

Activist Devin Barrington-Ward voiced concerns over procedural issues, highlighting that warrants for Potter’s blood were denied by Grady Memorial Hospital and the Fulton County Jail. "Why those warrants for Mr. Potter’s blood were denied... that was critical evidence that was needed," Barrington-Ward said.

The South Fulton police chief also confirmed that his department presented a warrant for Potter's blood, which was refused by both facilities. Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be handed over to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to consider possible charges.

"I need justice for my son, and I’m not going anywhere until I get justice," Valerie Anderson said.

Melvin Potter charged with obstruction

Atlanta Police Officer Melvin Potter was charged on Aug. 5 with obstruction of law enforcement officers willfully, which is a misdemeanor.

The charges were filed in connection with an incident at a bar in the 5000 block of Old National Highway in South Fulton. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Potter was walking someone to their car when he got into an argument with another group of people. The situation escalated into gunfire.

At least one of those shots hit a person named Anderson, who was subsequently rushed to an area hospital and later died.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Potter was relieved of duty after the department learned of his involvement in the shooting.